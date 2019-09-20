Reports of any deal are baseless rumors, says PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has said the reports of any deal are baseless rumors, ARY News reported on Friday.

Secretary General of PML-N has said, “Nawaz Sharif has made only one deal, which is with the people and the constitution of Pakistan.”

Talking here he said that the government circles are spreading rumors while the appeal of the PML-N leader was under the hearing of the court.

He claimed that the rumors are being spread to exert an indirect pressure over the judiciary to make any possible relief from the court to Nawaz Sharif controversial.

PML-N leader said that recently the Chief Justice of Pakistan has also said that the process of accountability smelling political engineering.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while addressing the opening ceremony of the New Judicial Year 2019-2020 of the Supreme Court recently said that the growing perception that accountability process in the country is lopsided and is a part of political engineering, which is a dangerous perception. He had urged for some urgent remedial steps so that the process does not lose credibility.

Comments

comments