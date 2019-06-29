Reports of problems or dispute in exports to China false: Razzak Dawood

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday rubbished reports regarding problems or disputes in exporting to China, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons during his visit to an exhibition ‘Made in Gujranwala’ at the Expo Centre, he said: “China had committed to importing Pakistani goods worth up to $1 billion.”

“The export targets of sugar and rice had been completed while yarn was being exported to China,” he revealed.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan in a meeting open to importing more consignments of Pakistani goods worth $1 billion after completion of shipments in the first phase, Dawood added.

Under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, he mentioned, most of the Pakistani products especially manufactured at Gujranwala could now be exported to China without paying any duty.

Dawood expanding on trade and business-related matters of the state on May 30, said: “There has been a lot of talk about our export’s suffering and people question related to our export figures quite often, I would like to clear the air on our exports.”

“We must take a look at the global trade, global trade has suffered a 3 percent decline due to the US-China ‘trade war’, due to global trade decline our primary target markets have reduced prices on the products we are importing, prices have been reduced up to 7.2%.”

