The use of plastic items proving hazardous for marine life and other creatures on earth has become a worldwide environmental issue and recent distressing footage of reptile reveals why it should be banned.

The 48-second clip was shared on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan showing the moment a snake struggles to regurgitate a plastic bottle wedged in its stomach.

When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you. pic.twitter.com/swnxAjbyCx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2020

The cobra was shown moving to and fro in distress while trying to spit out a plastic bottle out of his mouth as a man could be seen gently prodding a stick on its outer skull to help it.

The snake could be seen gradually forcing the bottle out of its mouth as horrified onlookers watched the entire episode.

Commenting on his post, the forest officer said: ” When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single-use plastic like bottles affecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you.”

Read More: WATCH: Venomous snake jumps out of dish-washer

The awareness video garnered over 11000 re-tweets and 17000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Comments

comments