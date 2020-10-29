Rescue 1122: first aid given in 924 accidents yesterday while 11 lives lost

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service or Rescue 1122 released its daily data for the previous day marking a total 924 accidents across Punjab where the rescue services were ensured, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the provincial rescue authorities, out of all the calamities playing out in the province in over 24 hours period on Wednesday, the Rescue 1122 responded to about 924 accidents across Punjab.

The press statement, released by the authorities on daily statistics of emergency services, noted that a total of 606 cases saw severely wounded people to whom the timely rescue was administered.

The previous day, in over 24 hours span, across Punjab the overall accidents caused 11 casualties.

READ: Youngster rescues seven people trapped in Lahore's Hafeez Centre fire

Separately, it may be noted that in blazing Lahore fire to have engulfed the ill-fated Hafeez Centre earlier this month, a youngster, in a courageous and selfless act, rescued seven people who were trapped.

According to details, the youngster risked his life for the people trapped on the third floor after a huge blaze ate up the Hafeez Centre.

Narrating the entire episode, the youngster, who also suffered injuries during the act if valor, said that seven people remained trapped on the third floor after the fire engulfed the Hafeez Centre and shutters at the exit points were closed down.

