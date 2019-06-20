Millions worth of corruption and fraud revealed in Rescue 1122 Emergency Service

LAHORE: Millions worth of corruption and fraud revealed in the Rescue 1122 Emergency Ambulance Service during the Shehbaz Sharif era, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, The alleged fraud and corruption was carried out during the years 2017 to 18 where millions were made on the procurement and buying of machines and equipment for the department.

Tenders worth Rs.100 million were awarded to black listed companies, sources claimed.

Provincial Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) inquiry report reveals the apparent fraudulent practice.

S&GAD have also termed the appointment of Rescue 1122 Deputy Director as questionable.

Director General Rescue, Rizwan Naseer has also been named in the report prepared by the Provincial Administration Department.

Naseer was the chairman for procurement committee during the alleged corruption took place.

The report was sent to the Interior Ministry Punjab six months prior, sources revealed.

The provincial department for Anti-Corruption have also taken action on the issue and kick started inquiries.

A motion against the procrastination was tabled in the Punjab Assembly pertaining to the delay on inquiry upon the report against the Ministry for Interior.

Pakistan Tehreek -i-Insaf’s (PTI) Sameera Ahmed tabled the adjournment motion in the parliament.

