WATCH: Rescue of abducted young boy caught on camera

In what appeared to be a dramatic moment, a video of an abducted young boy rescued by the police force from the boot of a car was captured on camera.

The incident was reported in Finglas area of Dublin in Ireland and the footage showed the gardai, the state police force of Ireland, opening the back of a Ford Focus car in Kipppure Park to recover the abducted young boy.

The boy hops out of the boot and follows instructions to lie on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Onlookers witnessed the entire scene with one of the eye-witness saying that they initially did not realize the seriousness of the incident.

According to local media reports, a spokesman for the Gardai said that: “A man in his 20s was arrested following the suspected ‘endangerment and abduction’ of a 14-year-old in Finglas.

“At approximately 7:30 pm, Gardaí attached to the K District Community Action Team were on patrol in the area when they spotted and attempted to stop a car that was acting suspiciously.

“The driver failed to stop and the car was followed by Gardaí to Kippure Park in South Finglas where it was abandoned.”

They added: “The occupants of the car fled from the scene and were pursued on foot. One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was apprehended. A [abducted] male juvenile was discovered in the boot of the car.”

“The man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

