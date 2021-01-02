Web Analytics
Three days old body found in Karachi’s posh area, rescue officials

KARACHI: Rescue officials have recovered on Saturday a body of a deceased expired at least three days ago, ARY News reported.

In a flat on Khayban e Sehar area of Defense in the South District of Karachi, the rescue officials found a dead body which they say is into the third day of passing.

READ: Police claim victory in ‘notorious drug-peddler’ Dadan Abro’s encounter

Separately earlier today in the metropolis, the Police claimed the encounter of an alleged notorious drug-peddler a major breakthrough in their bid to curb the drug mafia in the city.

One of the most wanted drug peddlers Dadan Abro has been executed in a police encounter earlier past week, claimed Karachi police.

