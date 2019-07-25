Rescue operation to retrieve bodies of five children continues in Indus

SUKKUR: Rescue operation to retrieve bodies of remaining five missing children on Thursday continued in Indus River near Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to the police, six children drowned into the river, who left their homes by saying that they were going outside to play cricket.

The operation was underway to fish out bodies of the remaining five children at Rukk Feeder of the river.

A body of a missing child namely Ibtasam was found in the river in Larkana district.

One of the children was drowning when they were swimming in the river. They tried to save each other and drowned one after another, officials recount the incident.

A child who was also swimming in the river at that time witnessed the incident and has confirmed drowning of the children, police officials had said.

The divers of Pakistan Navy on Sunday came to assist the civil administration in a search operation in Indus to trace the children, including three brothers, missing from Hamad Plaza at Queens Road of Sukkur.

The clothes of the children were found near the Sukkur Barrage.

The children, from 11 years to 16 years of age, left their homes on last Friday informing their families that they were going to play a cricket match but didn’t return back.

The police later informed that the clothes and shoes of the children were found near the bank of Indus river and expressed apprehension of the drowning of the children in the river.

