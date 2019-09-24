Rescue teams reach AJK for relief efforts on CM Mahmood orders

PESHAWAR: On the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan, rescue teams have been sent to Mirpur for providing aid and assistance to the earthquake affectees, ARY News reported.

KP Chief Minister said that three ambulances, rescue vehicles and 20 rescuers from the districts of Mardan and Abbottabad would participate in relief activities in earthquake-affected areas, adding that food has also been dispatched for earthquake affectees to Mirpur.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, while directing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay alert to deal with the expected aftershocks.

The chief minister directed Jhelum deputy commissioner to reach Mirpur city and remain in contact with the district administration for extending maximum help to the affectees.

On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, the Jhelum DC left for Mirpur along with an ambulance and rehabilitation goods.

“We are standing with our brothers of Mirpur earthquake affectees in their hour of trial and need,” added Usman Buzdar. The Punjab government would extend all possible help and facilitation to the earthquake affectees, he added.

The strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 23 lives and more than 300 left injured so far.

