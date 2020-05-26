Rescue worker who transported over 100 patients tests positive for COVID-19

MARDAN: A rescue worker contracted coronavirus who helped more than 100 patients of COVID-19 to reach hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan city, ARY News reported.

The brave rescue worker, Arshad Khan, has been infected with COVID-19 after transporting over 100 patients to the hospital. The emergency medical technician, Arshad Khan, set a brilliant example of saving the precious lives as he had reportedly transported 56 coronavirus patients to the hospital within one night from the Manga’s union council.

After being infected with the virus, the medical technician was put into an isolation ward of Mardan Medical Complex.

The KP secretary relief Abid Majeed paid tribute to the services of Arshad Khan to serve humanity. He told media that the provincial authorities were providing the best medical facilities to Khan.

Director Rescue 1122 Khateer Ahmed told media that the performance of rescue workers in a difficult time was praiseworthy. He contacted Arshad Khan to inquire about his health and prayed for his early recovery from the virus.

Moreover, the KP chief secretary also sent a gift of bouquet and fruits to the rescue worker.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths as the number of total persons died from the virus reached 408 on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 175 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 8080.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, five belonged to Peshawar, two from Malakand and one each hailed from Swat, Bajaur and Khyber.

The spokesperson said that 2,529 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 60 new during the last 24 hours.

