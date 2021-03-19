LAHORE: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday appointed Captain (retd) Usman as commissioner Lahore besides making other changes, ARY NEWS reported.

According to notifications issued by the provincial government, Captain (retd) Usman replaced Zulfiqar Ghuman, who is now posted as commissioner Gujranwala besides also getting an additional charge of deputy commissioner Gujranwala.

Sara Aslam was posted as secretary of primary and secondary healthcare, Syed Javed Iqbal as secretary of zakat and ushr, Dr. Farah Masood as secretary of special education, Ghulam Farid as secretary of school education and Manzoor Hussain as CEO Technical and Vocational Training.

Naila Baqir was given an additional charge of Commissioner Sargodha.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the bureaucratic reshuffle, Punjab police on January 25 once again witnessed a massive reshuffle after top cops from Lahore and Faisalabad were transferred from their positions.

Tasawar Iqbal was posted as SP Operations Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was given charge of SP Investigations Lahore, Shehzad Hameed appointed as SP Security II Lahore High Court (LHC), Muhammad Ajmal as SP Investigation Cantt Division and Asim Iftikhar as SP Investigations Model Town.

The reshuffle further included the appointment of Bushra Jamil as SP Headquarters traffic Punjab, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema as SP Investigation Punjab, Ahsan Ullah Chohan as AIG Monitoring and Crime Analysis Investigation and Syed Asad Muzaffar as SP Investigation II Punjab.

SSP Arshad Zahid was posted as Regional Officer (RO) CTD Faisalabad while Gulfam Nasir was appointed as SSP Regional Investigation Branch (RIB) Faisalabad region.

