Reshuffle made in Punjab’s bureaucracy

LAHORE: A reshuffle was made in Punjab’s bureaucracy on Monday as the government posted officers on different positions, ARY News reported.

Asad Islam has been given charge of senior members of Punjab’s Board of Revenue and Saqib Mannan appointed as a member of Coordination P&D. Muhammad Akhtar is appointed as member of Private Sector Development P&D and Dr Shoaib Akbar as Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs.

Muhammad Shehryar is given an additional charge of Secretary Services S&GAD, Tahir Khursheed as Additional Chief Secretary Infrastructure and Muhammad Ilyas as Additional Chief Secretary Services Economy.

In October last year, a major reshuffle had been made in Punjab’s bureaucracy as Captain (Retd.) Mehmood was appointed as secretary forest and Dr Raheel Siddiqui was given charge of additional chief secretary of urban development.

Nabeel Javed had been posted as secretary women development department, whereas, Dr Raheel was appointed as additional chief secretary of urbanisation infrastructure. Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mehmood was appointed on the top post of the wildlife and fisheries department.

The position of secretary school education department was given to Ms Erum Bukhari, whereas, Sajid Zafar was given additional responsibility of the secretary of higher education department of Punjab.

