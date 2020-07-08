Reshuffle in portfolios of Sindh cabinet members soon: sources

KARACHI: A reshuffle in the Sindh cabinet is expected soon after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their performance on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the decision was made in a meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and attended by Asif Ali Zardari.

“Provincial ministers including Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and others were invited to the meeting, which was briefed by the chief minister,” said the sources privy to the matter.

It was decided to replace the portfolios of the provincial ministers including Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah and others.

The changes in the Sindh cabinet will be made in the next couple of days and PPP chairman took the ministers into confidence over the decision, they said.

During the last reshuffle in August 2019, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah made reshuffle in portfolios of his cabinet ministers after four new ministers were sworn in.

Chief Minister’s Adviser Nisar Khuhro was given a portfolio of provincial Works and Services Department. Sohail Anwar Sayal was handed over the irrigation department, while Shabbir Bijarani will hold the ministry of mineral resources and public health engineering.

Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo was given the charge of the ministries of industries and cooperation, while Bangal Khan Mahar will hold the portfolios of sports and youth affairs.

Chief Minister’s Adviser Aijaz Shah Shirazi has been handed over the provincial department of social welfare.

