Resident left terrified after receiving note about missing snakes in building

A resident has intended to ‘burn down’ their own flat after receiving a terrifying note from someone else living in the same building regarding the missing snakes which appeared to be escaped pets.

A resident has said he has received a warning note from one of the neighbours living in the same building who claimed to have come across four snakes, with two even making it into their flat.

According to Mirror UK, a picture of the message was shared with a caption, “Right, OK. Sleep well. Have a good weekend,” as it clearly left the recipient, and plenty of others on Reddit, feeling a little freaked out.

It read, “Dear Neighbour, I live at 11a and have recently found a snake outside my front door. This is not the first snake I have found. There have been 2 in my flat and 2 outside my flat in the past 3 years. I assumed the snakes were coming from the pet shop on the corner, but they have told me they have not lost any snakes.”

“I would ask this person or anyone that has had a similar experience to contact me asap to discuss this matter. I am in after 6pm most evenings.”

After the post was shared online, others did very little to reassure them about the situation, as one produced some made up statistics to increase the fear, writing: “I wouldn’t worry. Most snakes can flatten their vertebrae and shuffle under most doors with ease.”

It added that all snakes have teeth whilst many are not violent as razor sharp teeth to be precise. It continued that 84 per cent of snakes would bite the sleeping humans according to a recent survey.

“Can I have your shoes when you’re dead?” – to which the recipient replied: “No, because I’m going to burn my flat down instead.”

A second wrote: “It doesn’t sound like he’s keeping snakes though. Releasing them yes. Keeping them. Not so much…”

And others were rightly genuinely concerned for the animals too, as another suggested: “This sounds like potential cruelty to those snakes – if they’re tropical pets releasing them is really not good, for the snakes or for the wildlife, and if they’re careless enough to let them escape that’s worse. Maybe they want to be contacting the RSPCA or similar?”

Comments

comments