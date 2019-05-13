Residential areas being provided electricity on priority basis during Iftar hours: K-E

KARACHI: The K-Electric spokesperson on Monday said that residential areas were being provided electricity on priority basis during Iftar hours, ARY News reported.

“The K-E is striving to provide consumers as much relief as possible in Ramazan,” the spokesman said.

He said K-E staff was present for immediate resolution of areal faults. For any complaint, the K-E staff can be contacted through social media or live mobile application, he said.

“The electricity provider of the metropolis is taking initiatives to come at par with other technologically advanced organizations,” he said.

On April 26, KE had launched a mobile app that would enable consumers to lodge complaints, locate the nearest customer care centre and access their billing history, a press release issued by the power utility had said.

The app is available on Android Play Store and Apple Store and can also be downloaded from KE’s web portal. After signing up on the app, consumers will “have access to a number of features such as billing details with historic data, duplicate bill downloads, and integrated unit consumption comparative graphs”, the press statement had read.

“Other features include live power status updates, the ability to report power theft and to lodge complaints. Consumers will also be able to use the app to locate their nearest customer care centre,” it had added.

