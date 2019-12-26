Residents foil dacoity bid in Karachi, one intruder killed

KARACHI: A dacoity bid was foiled by residents of a house in Bufferzone area of the city on Thursday, killing one of the alleged intruder, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, at least three outlaws entered a house in Bufferzone sector 15-A area but faced stiff resistance from the households.

“In exchange of fire from the residents, one of the alleged criminal was killed at the spot while another sustained injuries,” it said adding that the wounded man escaped with the support of his other accomplices.

On December 22, citizens apprehended two dacoits in Maripur area of the city.

According to sources, the two were involved in a dacoity bid in Machar Colony area of Maripur when citizens nabbed them. They were tortured from the mob who later gathered at the site.

The police was however called in and both of them were handed over to the law enforcing authorities in injured condition. They were later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and other legal formalities.

The police shifted the body of the slain criminal to a hospital for fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

