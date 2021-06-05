Residents of Karachi protest unavailability of water in their faucets

KARACHI: The residents of Korangi district’s Bilal Chowrangi protested Saturday over the lack of water supply as their faucets dry out for days during the sweltering summers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the demonstrators in the public protest set fire to tyres on the road and put barricades to block the running traffic.

The traffic of the road leading to Korangi’s Brooke’s Chowrangi remains suspended as motorists stay clogged bumper-to-bumper, traffic police said.

Expressing their woes the residents holding the protests say they have made repeated complaints to the water board but to no avail and that they remain without water being made available to them for over days.

