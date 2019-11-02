Resignation from assemblies by opposition lawmakers under consideration, says Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Head of Rahbar Committee, Akram Durrani, on Saturday said that recommendations including resignations by opposition lawmakers and countrywide shutter-down strike are currently under consideration, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other leaders of the Rehbar committee, the JUI-F leader said that various options are under consideration including resignations from assemblies.

“Option to march towards D-Chowk is not under consideration, but other decisions are under deliberation,” said Akram Durrani.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that incumbent government has become a threat to Pakistan in the economic field, adding that the decision taken by the government to waive the condition of carrying passports for Sikh pilgrims coming to Pakistan was not in the better interest of national security.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in.

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but both the parties decided not to join the sit-in and also informed about their decision to the JUI-F leadership.

According to the sources within the PML-N, the party attended the Azadi March rally but has never directed the workers to attend sit-in.

It may be noted that the JUI-F leadership had invited both the parties to join their sit-in, to which both the parties had agreed to support the sit-in.

Read more: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Friday (yesterday), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

