Will try to convince those opposing resignations option: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that they would try to convince the parties in the PDM platform who are opposing the option to resign from assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

“We will try to convince them as we have also listened to them in the past,” she said while speaking to media in Islamabad after a consultative meeting of the PML-N. “PDM is united, however, each party in the alliance has a separate opinion on different matters,” she added.

The PML-N leader further said that Tuesday’s (tomorrow’s) meeting of the PDM will bring clarity regarding the stance of each party on the resignation matter.

She lamented the government over demanding the resignation of the ECP chairman and its members and termed it an attack on the state institution.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz blasted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for moving the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek cancellation of her bail in a graft case.

Speaking to the media, she said the government is now using the judiciary for arm-twisting of opponents.

“The NAB has now turned into an institution of political victimization,” the PML-N vice president alleged, adding whenever the corruption watchdog will summon her she will turn up before it to expose it.

Talking about the grounds the bureau has based its plea on, she asked: “If a politician will not do politics then what else will he/she do? If you think you will intimidate me by threatening me of getting my bail revoked and sending me behind bars, it won’t work.”

