Resignations of two PML-N lawmakers received, confirms NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday confirmed that he had received resignations of two lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Asad Qaiser said that under 43(2)b of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the NA, he had called both the PML-N’s MNAs to personally verify their resignations.

However, the lawmakers have the right to take back their resignations, he added. The speaker said that being a custodian of the lower house, he will make a decision on the matter of resignations as per the law.

Meanwhile, PML-N MNA Muhammad Sajjad said that he did not know that who had submitted his resignation to the NA speaker. He maintained that he will take back his resignation during a meeting with the NA speaker.

Earlier today, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Murtaza Javed and Muhammad Sajjad to verify their resignations from the house in person.

In a letter released from the NA speaker office, the resignations of both the MNAs were received on letterhead on December 14 and according to the record, their signs are also verified.

Both the lawmakers have been directed to inform the date on which they can appear before the NA speaker for verification of their resignations.

