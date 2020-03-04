Resolute to combat world’s drug problem, says Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening international efforts for combating world drug problem and the international drug control regime.

He was talking to US Principal Assistant Secretary of State, James Walsh on the sidelines of 63rd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, Austria.

Shehryar Khan Afridi emphasized the need for continued engagement for countering the threat of opiates originating in the region.

He said it is high time for Pakistan and the US to work closely towards securing the region from the menace of drugs.

Referring to the US-Taliban agreement, the Minister of State stressed the need for renewed joint efforts to eradicate the illicit drugs trade especially originating in Pakistan’s neighbourhood.

On the occasion, the US official appreciated the initiatives taken by Pakistan against the menace of drugs and assured all possible cooperation.

