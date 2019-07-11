LAHORE: Resolution over rapidly increasing population was tabled today (Thursday) in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

The resolution was forwarded by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member Mussarat Jamshed Cheema.

The resolution demands action from the Population Welfare Department on emergency basis on the implosion.

The Special Aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health said there is a need to change the ideologies surrounding the overpopulation issue as controlling the population helps resolve various problems.

Read More: Ideologies surrounding population issue need to be changed: Zafar Mirza

Special aide Dr. Zafar Mirza was speaking at a ceremony on Thursday in the federal capital. He was shedding light on the issues related to the overpopulation.

In few decades, the population of Pakistan has increased by 6 percent and it is not only the responsibility of the government to curb overpopulation, he said.

Mirza stressed that the approval of people is required to tackle with the issue of population’s over-growth.

Today, the world is commemorating the population day. In 1989, the United Nations introduced the specific day to create awareness among nations about the rising issue of overpopulation.

Comments

comments