Resolution in Punjab Assembly demands cancellation of Nisar’s membership

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking cancellation of assembly membership of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The resolution was submitted by PTI legislator Momina Waheed.

The resolution reads that Nisar is tarnishing the image of the legislature by not taking oath. “His stance is tantamount to disservice of people of his constituency.”

Nisar had contested the July 25 general elections on four seats of national and provincial assemblies as an independent candidate but won only one seat PP-10, Rawalpindi-V by securing 53,145. He, however, didn’t take oath as member Punjab Assembly.

Another independent candidate Naseer ul Hasnain Shah stood second by securing 22,253 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Naveed Sultana grabbed third position by getting 19,247 votes.

The former minister had submitted nomination papers for NA-63 Taxila, NA-59 Rawalpindi, PP-12 and PP-10.

Nisar, while speaking to a private TV channel, on Monday said that the government should be given time to show its performance.

Nisar further suggested Imran Khan of becoming an unconventional prime minister. He further urged the prime minister to think less and do more.

