Resolution passed against K-Electric in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against K-Electric over showing poor performance in the metropolis during recent rainfall, ARY News reported.

As per details, the resolution was submitted by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) member of parliament MPA Mufti Qasim Suri.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that at least 30 people were electrocuted to death in Karachi during two weeks which is to be blamed for K-Electric administration for not making pre-rain measures as the electricity poles became the net of deaths.

The casualties have not only brought ire of the Karachiites but also the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah which slammed the sole power supply company to improve its system instead of suspending electricity.

Meanwhile, 11 cases were also registered against K-Electric.

Earlier on August 12, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had vowed action against K-Electric over deaths from electrocution during the recent heavy monsoon showers in the city.

