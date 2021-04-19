Resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) likely to be tabled in National Assembly today

ISLAMABAD: A resolution pertaining to Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) is likely to be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday (today) as Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of business advisory in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the house business advisory and invited all parliamentary leaders to attend it in order to mull over the agenda of the National Assembly session.

The meeting would mull over bringing a resolution pertaining to Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) and more likely it would be tabled in today’s proceedings that would commence after 2:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that unfortunately, some political and religious parties are misusing Islam for personal gains.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Prime Minister Khan said these parties are harming the country and economy by misusing religion.

He stressed the need for a campaign with the heads of other Muslim states to ensure that people in western countries don’t dare make defamatory statements about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister said that everyone loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and that Pakistan was made in the name of Islam. “I have never seen such love for the religion anywhere else,” he pointed out.

PM Khan said blasphemous acts against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. “We have raised the issue at international forums of the United Nations and the European Union,” he added.

He said that damaging public and private properties over blasphemous acts hurt our own people and the country.

The PM performed the ground-breaking of Islamabad Margallah Highway, known as Margalla Avenue. He said the highway project will not only ensure the protection of Margalla Hills National Park but also promote tourism by ensuring easy access to Galiyat like picturesque sites.

