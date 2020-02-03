Resolution of Kashmir dispute a dire need: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Fakhar Imam has said that resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute is need of the hour as two nuclear states are standing eyeball to eyeball over the issue.

Initiating the discussion over the prevailing situation in the Occupied Kashmir in the National Assembly in Islamabad, he said Kashmiri people are passing through the worst phase of their lives as they are prisoned in their own homes.

Read More: Ghazwa-e-Hind has begun, will never forego Kashmir: Ali Muhammad Khan

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir said Indian Occupation forces have destroyed the local economy of Kashmiris and now they are targeting the innocent people for ethnic cleansing.

He said with the continuous efforts of government, Kashmir issue has once again been internationalized, but still, the issue demands more support from the international community.

Fakhar Imam said the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision about the creation of Pakistan based on the ‘Two-Nation Theory’ has been vindicated after the illegal and unilateral action of India on 5th August.

Read More: Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: NA speaker

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif speaking on the occasion said India has turned the Occupied Kashmir into the biggest prison of the world.

He urged the government to reinforce its efforts for highlighting the issue at every forum.

Comments

comments