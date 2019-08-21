UN resolutions, Kashmiri wishes primary for resolution of dispute: SL President

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and expressed his desire that this dispute should be resolved according to wishes of Kashmiris under UN Resolutions.

He was talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner Maj. Gen. (retired) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat, who called on him in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan President offered mediation and facilitation of dialogue between Pakistan and India to re-activate the SAARC forum.

He said the resolution of Kashmir issue is essential for permanent peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner briefed the President about India’s illegal and unilateral actions seeking to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He also apprised the President of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under total lockdown and curfew since 5th of this month.

He said these steps are in contravention to the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

