Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly against NAB ordinance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Sami Ullah Khan on Saturday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly against promulgation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution submitted at the assembly secretariat termed the ordinance a violation of the article 25 of the constitution.

It said the ordinance was aimed at safeguarding the corrupt practices of ministers and government officials. The lawmaker was of the view that bringing an ordinance for an important matter was disregarding the role of the Parliament.

The resolution further said that the ordinance was only aimed at providing shelter to the government functionaries, who comes under the NAB radar.

It asked the apex court to knock down the NAB ordinance and also urged the government to adopt parliamentary forum for passing laws of such important nature.

On the other hand, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday lamented the opposition parties for criticizing the recently promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance and said that he was unable to understand their criticism on it.

Taking a jibe at political rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that the party was facing difficulty in reading the context of the ordinance in English.

“Before giving her remarks on legal issues, the party leader Marriyum Aurangzeb should have read its Urdu translation,” the provincial lawmaker said.

“This ordinance is only aimed at strengthening confidence of the business community on economic system of the country,” he said.

He further denied that the amendment carried any bar on the bureau for not taking action against corrupt practices below 500 million rupees.

