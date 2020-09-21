Resort offers luxury ‘work from home’ facility alongside ocean

A resort is offering mini workstations by the seaside, where guests will be allowed to work from home- a new phenomenon during the COVID-19 pandemic- as long as they want and also have meetings on a private beach.

The Nautilus Maldives, which reopened on September 1, is offering travelers the chance to switch up their work from home routine by setting up an office at this hideaway in the Baa Atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve for up to 21 days.

According to the team at The Nautilus, remote workers will be offered incredible seclusion at the resort, which is located on its own private island, along with a private personal attendant, a daily yoga session, a butler service for food and beverages, and a private sunset dolphin cruise onboard one of its luxury yachts.

Those who book the package also have the option to work on a secluded sandbank with their own personal desk and a shaded sun canopy for a few hours a day.

Guests can head off underwater for a snorkel and relax in a spa.

Keen to alleviate any concerns from visitors regarding entering the Maldives, the resort stresses that immigration “and other processes” will be handled on guests’ behalf while they relax in a private lounge at the airport.

There is an outdoor cinema for all and barbeque privileges too. If you visit the place with your children, they will have an entertainment zone for engagement, along with a babysitting service.

However, there is one big catch to the fact that you will be basically working from a paradise – The price. For a seven-day workstation package stay, you’d have to pay a whopping £17,949.

