All resources being utilized to cope with COVID-19: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the government was utilizing all available resources to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, Zafar Mirza said that safety of the health professionals was the top priority of the government.

Declaring health professions ‘Frontline Heroes’, the special assistant said that they were providing personal protective equipments (PPEs) to them on priority basis.

Earlier on April 10, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that over 152 hospitals across the country had been directly provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Speaking at a media briefing, he had said Pakistan had less cases of COVID-19 than its projections.

The special assistant had stressed this was an opportunity for us to adopt precautionary measures, cautioning that any carelessness in this regard could lead to the proliferation of coronavirus patients in the country.

He once again had dispelled the impression that the deadly virus doesn’t affect young people saying those aged below 50 years account for 70 per cent of the total patients infected by the contagion in the country, while 65 per cent were those whose ages ranged between 21-50 years.

