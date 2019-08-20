‘Being Bhutto’s workers, our responsibility is to raise voice for Kashmiris’, Bilawal to Astore people

ASTORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed on Tuesday India’s decision to end held Jammu and Kashmir’s special status a “historic attack” not only on Kashmiris but on the entire Muslim Ummah and the United Nations (UN).

Addressing a public meeting in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said no Pakistani is ready to compromise on Kashmir.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari said every Pakistani stands by Kashmiri brethren in this hour of need.

اسکردو سے استور جاتے ہوئے چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا کہارم کے مقام پر مقامی لوگوں کی جانب سے پرتباک استقبال۔ pic.twitter.com/pvynoxzIXb — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) August 20, 2019

The PPP chairman said Gilgit-Baltistan got whatever rights it enjoys today during the PPP term in power and asked the people of the region to rest assured as the party is again coming to power soon.

He was of the view that those who don’t believe in democracy couldn’t talk about the Kashmir issue.

“We are workers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto so it is our responsibility to raise voice for Kashmiri people,” he told the participants at the gathering.

Comments

comments