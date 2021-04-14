Restaurant owner offers job to burglar who broke in to steal

Most of us easily lose our calm over the incidents of robbery and theft, but a restaurant owner in the United States is winning hearts on the internet after posting about one such incident on Facebook.

Carl Wallace, the owner of Diablo’s Southwest Grill restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, walked into his restaurant and was taken aback after seeing the glass of the front door shattered.

He realized that someone had robbed his restaurant. Later, he posted pictures of the broken restaurant door and a screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the thief stealing a bag of cash.

Carl, who was initially angry at what happened, had a change of heart and decided to offer a job to the burglar.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Our burritos are such a smash hit we’ve got people breaking in at 4am for their fix. So if ya see our door looking hurricane fabulous at Wheeler Rd this is why.”

He added, “To the would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues… please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen.”

He assured the thief that there was nothing to fear about, writing, “No police, no questions. Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you’re on. Sincerely Carl.”

The heartwarming post has gone viral, garnering more than 4,900 shares and over 4,500 likes. Netizens lauded Carl for his kind gesture.

One user said, “Ty to this kind person for responding with love and at least setting a good example.” Another wrote, “Kudos to Diablo’s for the civility of this post!!! It could have been really ugly, but they chose kindness and humor! Bravo!”

Comments

comments