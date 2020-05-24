CM Usman Buzdar orders resumption of activities at shrines across Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday ordered for the resumption of activities at various shrines across the province to facilitate devotees, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar said that the world has changed due to coronavirus and people need to change their lifestyle in accordance with the new changes.

He was talking to provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Anwar, who called on him in Lahore today.

Usman Buzdar said that devotees should maintain social distancing and follow government advised standard operation procedures (SOPs) while visiting shrines as a safety and precautionary measure.

Overall 275 cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjab province during last 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 18,730 cases yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of the areas from where fresh cases were reported, the health department data showed that Hafizabad remained the most affected area with 55 new virus cases, followed by 54 cases from Faisalabad, 33 cases from Rawalpindi, 28 from Lahore, Gujranwala 24, Multan 14 and 11 each cases from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

