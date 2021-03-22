Retail store charges woman Rs0.35 mln for a bunch of bananas

A woman from London, Cybbre Barnes, was shocked to learn that she was charged £1,599 (Rs345,121) for a bunch of bananas by Marks and Spencer retail store.

She used Apple Pay to pay the amount and did not without checking the total while being in a bit of a hurry. Barnes then realised that she had been overcharged as the total amount for the bananas came to a whopping £1,599, according to The Mirror.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Miss Barnes, 28, says a notification flashed up on her phone screen telling her she’d spent £1,602 on her shopping at M&S.

“I was in a rush before work so when I got to self-checkout I used contactless and it was instant. I did a double-take when I saw the screen but by then my receipt was already being printed. It was too late,” said Barnes

Following the error, Miss Barnes spoke to a member of staff but was told the only till in the shop was broken and would not be fixed for several days, so she’d have to go to another store in order to get a refund.

She went to the M&S branch where she was told that bananas could not be refunded. Later, she had to walk 45 minutes to the nearest M&S to claim her money back.

A spokesperson of the store said it was an ‘isolated payment error’. The store reportedly reached out to Barnes to apologise and make a compensation offer.

