We will retake ‘stolen’ GB seats or head to Islamabad: Bilawal

GILGIT: Speaking at a protest against alleged rigging in the Gilgit Baltistan election, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari vowed to stay put in the region until he succeeds in retaking what he dubbed stolen seats.

“We will retake stolen seats or else head to Islamabad,” he said, addressing the protesters outside the GB election commission office. “We are political people. We too get overzealous under pressure. Don’t compel us to take extreme step. Don’t push us to the point of no return,” he thundered.

“Accept the GB people’s mandate or else you and I won’t be able to handle consequences,” the young PPP leader warned, adding the entire country knows who the people of GB stand by.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter earlier today, he said: “My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly.”

It is noteworthy that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman have also rejected the election results.

