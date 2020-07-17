Retired teacher who ‘raped’ student in Khairpur still at large

KHAIRPUR: Police have yet not been able to trace and arrest a retired teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy at his tuition centre in Thari Mirwah city in Khairpur.

Thari Mirwah police registered an FIR against Sarrang Shar on the complaint of the victim’s father after videos and pictures emerged on social media showing the accused allegedly raping the student. He has been at large since the registration of the case against him.

The tutor along with his associates was allegedly involved in serial rapes of students and child pornography.

The incident has triggered an uproar on social media with citizens holding protest demonstrations to press the police to immediately arrest the culprit and ensure that he is brought to book for the heinous act.

The protesters also demanded capital punishment to the accused to bring closure to such incidents.

