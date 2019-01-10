Returning looted money to victims among priorities: NAB Chairman

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal asserted on Thursday that returning the looted wealth to the victims was among the priorities of the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to details, the NAB’s chief visited the Lahore office of the bureau toady. He further received briefing from NAB’s Lahore Director General (DG) Shahzad Saleem regarding ongoing mega corruption cases.

“It is among the top priorities to bring the mega graft cases to a logical end,” the chairman stated, adding that the accountability body “believes in the ideology of work, work and work as per law.”

“The NAB is the only institution which deposited the plundered money worth Rs297 billion into the national exchequer,” he boastfully added.

Appreciating the performance of NAB’s Lahore division, Mr. Iqbal said, “NAB Lahore performance has played a central role in the collective progress” of the bureau.

Few days earlier, Justice (retired) Iqbal said that NAB’s ‘Accountability for All’ policy has started yielding excellent results and the institution was absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands.

“Corruption was mother of all evils and NAB officers were doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements.” He said the NAB had recovered hard earned looted money of the innocent citizen of the country from corrupt people.

“NAB is the only organization in the world which has prescribed time frame for disposal of cases in ten months for investigation of white collar crimes,” he added.

