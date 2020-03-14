Revenue courts, secretariat to remain closed in Balochistan till March 22

QUETTA: As a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided to keep the revenue courts and offices of civil secretariat closed till March 22, ARY News reported.

According to a declaration, administrative departments of the civil secretariat, revenue courts and tehsil offices will remain closed across the province till March 22.

Offices of the Heath department, finance, planning and development will remain open, read the statement. The provincial government has directed the commissioners to minimize visitors’ movement in the offices.

Read More: Coronavirus: Balochistan extends closure of educational institutions till March 31

Earlier on March 12, following the 22 cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan, the Balochistan government had announced to extend the holidays of all educational institutes till March, 31.

According to Balochistan minister for education, all the public and private educational institutes will remain closed till March 31.

The decision had been taken in a meeting chaired by provincial education minister Yar Muhammad Rind. The move came after a 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital on Tuesday. Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, had said the boy who had arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night had tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

Comments

comments