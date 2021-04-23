ISLAMABAD: The three-member review board will commence the hearing of appeals against cancelled pilot licences from April 27, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a notification obtained by ARY News, a pilot has been summoned by the review board on April 27 at 10:30 am at the Aviation Division office in Islamabad.

The review board headed by the Aviation Division senior joint secretary had been formed to hear the appeals of the pilots who faced cancellation of licences following the scrutiny by the aviation authorities.

Aviation Division Joint Secretary Mir Hassan Naqvi will head the ‘Board of Review‘, while CAA Additional Director Captain Zia Khan and PAF’s Wing Commander Muhammad Taimur Hussain will be members of the body.

The order for the formation of the review board had been issued in March to review the cancelled pilot licences cases referred by the courts and the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Earlier, a committee led by the secretary maritime had declared the pilot licences ‘suspicious’, whereas, the majority of alleged suspicious and fake licences issued by the aviation authority had been restored by the courts.

Comments

comments