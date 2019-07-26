Revisit decision of 19.5pc tax on internet, Fawad asks Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asked the Sindh government to review its decision of imposing 19.5 per cent sales tax on internet and broadband services.

“The Sindh government’s decision of imposing 19.5 per cent sales tax on internet is akin to discouraging technology and communication,” he tweeted.

“This will have a direct impact on the youth, students in particular,” the minister said, requesting the provincial government to revisit its decision as internet service has become a basic need.

سندہ حکومت کا انٹرنیٹ پر 19.5فیصد سیلز ٹیکس کے نفاذ کا فیصلہ ٹیکنالوجی اور کمیونیکیشن کی حوصلہ شکنی کے مترادف ہے، اس کا براہ راست نقصان نوجوانوں خصوصاً طالبعلموں کو ہو گا، سندہ حکومت کو میری درخواست ہو گی کہ اس فیصلے پر نظرثانی کریں انٹرنیٹ سروسز اب بنیادی ضرورت ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 26, 2019

According to a notification, the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has withdrawn the exemption of sales tax on services from internet and/or broadband services with effect from July 1, 2019.

“Internet and broadband services of up to 2 mbps speed and 4 mbps speed, the charges for which did not exceed Rs1,500 per month and Rs2,500 per month respectively, were exempt from sales tax, the said exemption has been withdrawn with effect from July 1, 2019,” read the notification.

Comments

comments