Revocation of Article 370, 35-A exposed India’s ugly face: President AJK

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that revocation of Article 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has exposed India’s sinister dragons and ugly face before the Kashmiris and the global community.

He made these remarks regarding the latest developments on the special status of Kashmir on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sardar Masood Khan said, “India is an occupier and has been brutalizing the people of Kashmir for the last 72 years. The repeal of constitutional Articles protecting the special status of Kashmir, in the long run, will not, in any way, affect the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.”

He said that Article 370 was initially inserted in the Indian Constitution to appease pro-Indian Kashmiri leadership and to buy their loyalty.

“This move was aimed at perpetuating their illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, by repealing these Articles India lost its support from allies like the National Conference and PDP.”

The president of Kashmir urged the United Nations to the cognizance of Indian decision which clearly violates Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier today, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

