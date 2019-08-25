Web Analytics
Revolutionary Guards commander denies Iranian targets hit in Syria air strikes

Revolutionary Guards, Iran, Syria

A senior Revolutionary Guards commander denied on Sunday that Iranian targets had been hit in Israeli air strikes in Syria, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

An Israeli military spokesperson had said on Saturday that an Israeli aircraft on Saturday struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch “killer drones” at targets in Israel.

“This is a lie and not true. […] Israel and the United States do not have the power to attack Iran’s various centres, and our (military) advisory centres have not been harmed,” said Revolutionary Guards Maj Gen Mohsen Rezaei, who is also the secretary of a powerful state body, ILNAreported.

