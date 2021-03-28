Rhea birds running wild in housing estate

HERTFORD: In a surprising incident, dozens of rhea birds were spotted running wild in Hertfordshire housing estate, UK.

According to Britain police, multiple rheas have been seen running wild in residential areas and along the busy M25 road in Three Rivers District.

The police advised the residents not to approach the “fast” animals as they were “aggressive if cornered”.

“We have received reports of them attacking dogs and deer, so we ask that dog owners are vigilant when out walking,” said the police.

The officials said that they have been unable to identify the owner of the birds or determine their origins, UPI reported.

Police Constable Christian Gottmann of the Rickmansworth and District Safer Neighborhood Team said, “These birds are certainly an unusual sight on the streets of Three Rivers, and we want to reassure the public that we are working in partnership with Three Rivers District Council, Highways and our Rural Operational Support Team to come up with a plan to capture and rehome the birds to a suitable animal reserve.”

