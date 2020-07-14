Bollywood actor and rumoured girlfriend of late star Sushant Singh Rapjut, Rhea Chakraborty has penned her heart out about losing him on his one month death anniversary.

Thirty days after the demise of the Chhichhore actor, who committed suicide at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai, the starlet turned to Instagram to share that she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Sharing adorable photos with Rajput on the social media platform, the actress said he is the “one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

She said she knows he is in a much more peaceful place now. “The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.”

Chakraborty shared he was full of empathy and and could lighten up a shooting star.

“I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me,” she further added.

“My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.”

She concluded the note by saying “Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you….Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond.”

