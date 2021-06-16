Rhea Chakraborty’s tribute to SSR will leave you in tears

It’s been a year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment from an apparent suicide, and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty marked the day with a heartwrenching note addressed to the late star.

Rhea took to Instagram to share a picture with the Kedarnath actor coupled with a lengthy note that detailed how much she misses him – despite the barrage of accusations and scrutiny she came under following his untimely death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore,” wrote Rhea, adding, “They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.”

The 28-year-old referred to him as her guardian angel, “watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me”, and shared how she still waits for him to come and pick her up. She also detailed how hard it is for her to go through every day and that the only respite is thinking of him cheering her on.

“There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled,” said Rhea, before putting in a plea for him to “come back”.

“My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you Malpua every day and read all the quantum physics books in this world – please come back to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The post had already garnered upwards of 470,000 likes on the photo-sharing app, with people leaving prayers for Sushant and Rhea.

Following Sushant’s death, Rhea was the focus of intense media scrutiny and was also arrested by India’s federal narcotics agency in September 2020. She was earlier also investigated by federal agencies in connection with Sushant’s death, but it was unclear whether the arrest was connected with that case.

Comments

comments