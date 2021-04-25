One death reported as Indiana plane crashes right after take-off

INDIANA: At least one person is reported dead after a plane crashed near Richmond Municipal Airport Sunday morning, Indiana State Police confirmed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Aerotek A240 crashed after departure half-mile south of the Richmond Municipal Airport at about 8 a.m.

Sargent Coley McCutcheon told the media that authorities do not think anybody else was on board the plane when it crashed south of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet the plane was an Aeropro CZ A240.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Sunday of an Aeropro CZ A240 in Richmond, Indiana. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 25, 2021

The pilot is identified as a 74-year-old Judson Costlow, of Richmond who was the only person aboard the plane. Authorities privy to the details say he was headed to visit family in Arizona.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

