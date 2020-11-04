Footage unearths use of rickshaw in Karachi robberies

KARACHI: Footage of at least three robberies in Karachi show rickshaw- a vehicle used for transport purpose in the city- being used by the criminals in looting accessories and automobile parts from vehicles in the city, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Most of the robberies, where rickshaw is being used to stole parts of vehicles, are committed in Malir area of the city.

According to footage obtained by the ARY NEWS, it emerged that the criminals used similar patterns in all three offences committed by them in the Malir area.

It showed two criminals taking out accessories and automobile parts of the vehicles as the rickshaw driver waited for them in the three-wheeler in a casual manner. Later, both of them could be seen sitting in it as the driver sped the vehicle away.

Police complaints regarding all three incidents have been registered with Malir, Model Colony and Kazimabad stations.

This is not the first time that a rickshaw gang is being blamed for criminal acts in the city as in August this year, police claimed to have apprehended two members of a “rickshaw gang” involved in criminal activities in the port city.

SSP East Sajid Sadozai said the suspects identified as Umar and Junaid Ahmed were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

He said they were habitual criminals and had been involved in robberies in Bahadurabad, Gulshan, Ferozabad and other areas of the metropolis.

Looted cash, cell phones and illicit arms were recovered from their possession.

As per their modus operandi, the Karachi police said the outlaws would deprive citizens of their cash and valuables and speed away in the rickshaw. They were identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage of a robbery they had committed lately.

Comments

comments