Ride-hailing services to be brought under ambit of law: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to bring the ride-hailing services under the ambit of law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that the provincial government had all set to amend the motor vehicle ordinance to bring the online cab services under the ambit of law.

The minister said that under the new laws, non-commercial vehicles could not be used as taxi and added that the ride-hailing services would have to get their route permits from the provincial government. He said that the companies would have make sure the insurance of commuters and their luggage as well.

The minister said that the online private taxi services would have to follow the rules and regulations of the provincial transport department. He said that the government was introducing new laws to improve the performance of the online cab services.

Earlier, the government of Sindh, on October 22, had decided to stop online cab services from operations across the province, said Provincial Minister for Transport Awais Shah.

In a meeting with transport department officials, Mr Shah had said such online cab services had not taken permission from the Sindh government. “We are going to write a letter to cab services to cease their operations forthwith, the minister was quoted as saying during the meeting.”

