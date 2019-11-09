Sindh govt to bring ride-hailing services under tax net

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to prepare new legislation to bring ride-hailing services into the tax net, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the decision was taken by the provincial transport department and would soon be implemented. “The online services will be charged lesser taxes than the other transportation,” they said adding that online bus service will also be issued route permits.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah said that they had decided to bring the online transportation services under tax net and a bill would likely be tabled in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

“We have already allowed online bus service to ply on the city roads,” he said adding that all such steps were aimed at improving transport facilities in the metropolis.

Earlier on February 14, Sindh government had decided to bring the ride-hailing services under the ambit of law.

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Awais Qadir Shah had said that he provincial government had all set to amend the motor vehicle ordinance to bring the online cab services under the ambit of law.

The minister had said that under the new laws, non-commercial vehicles could not be used as taxi and added that the ride-hailing services would have to get their route permits from the provincial government.

