Shocking video: Bike rider narrowly escapes being hit by a falling iron gate

VIETNAM: In a shocking incident, a bike rider narrowly escaped being hit by a falling iron gate when he was passing through an alley in Vietnam.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man can be seen walking across a narrow street. As soon as he approached his house, he removes what looked like a small piece of brick supporting and iron gate.

The iron gate broke into two parts as he removed the “stopper”. Suddenly, a bike rider appeasers in the street. He was riding at a good speed and tried to slow down right beside the car parked in front of the residence.

After sensing danger, the man behind the gate held on to it tightly, which saved the rider. A delay of a micro-second could have resulted in deadly consequences.

The rider immediately parked his bike on the side of the road, got off it, and came to assist the man in placing the broken gates on the outside wall.

